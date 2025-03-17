DS lift 62nd National Open Polo trophy

LAHORE - Team DS Polo clinched the coveted trophy of the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025 that culminated at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.DS defeated FG Polo by 7-6 in the final.

A large number of spectators gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to watch the final match, with the guest of honor being the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. Accompanying him were former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan, Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa, the club’s President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and many prominent figures from various segments of society.

In the thrilling final of the premier polo event of the country, the FG Polo team maintained their lead over DS Polo for four and a half chukkers, but in the dying moments of the main final, DS Polo made a tremendous comeback and banged in a back-to-back two brilliant goals to win the title clash by a narrow margin of 7-6 and claim the 62nd edition of the National Open Polo Championship trophy. For DS Polo, Lao Abelenda led the charge with four fabulous goals while Max Will Charlton thrashed in two, and Daniyal Sheikh netted the winning goal. For FG Polo, Raul Laplacette smashed in five fantastic goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar stuck one, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

At the end of the final, chief guest President Asif Ali Zardari personally distributed the awards among the players and lauded all the prize winners for their brilliant performances. Lahore Polo Club Secretary Lt Col (R) Umar Amir was recognised for his team’s excellent performance, along with the club’s Admin In-charge Muhammad Irfan, Polo Manager Muhammad Imran, Accounts Head Muhammad Faisal, Security Officer Muhammad Arif, and Head Groundsmen Muhammad Khalid.

Additionally, among the best polo players of the year, the best Pakistani polo player award was given to Hamza Mawaz Khan, and the most important player award went to Mian Abbas Mukhtar.In the 0–4 goal category, the best player award was given to Raja Samiullah, and the most improved player award to Muhammad Ali Malik; in the –2 to 0 goal category, the award was presented to Abdullah Khattak, and in the 0–2 goal category, Chaudhry Hayat Mahmood was honored.

In the 2–4 goal category, Raja Mikael Sami received the best player award, Ibrahim Sultan was recognized with the emerging talent award, and the lady player award was given to Manam Faisal. The spirit of polo award went to Faisal Khan, the most valuable Pakistani player Award to Ahmed Ali Tiwana, while the best foreign player award was presented to Max Charlton.Furthermore, the Syed Wajid Ali Trophy was given to Daniyal Sheikh’s mare, Anatolia.