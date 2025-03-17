Electronic wheelchair gifted to paraplegic patient

Peshawar - A modern electronic wheelchair has been gifted to Karishma, a paraplegic student from Mardan, to support her education and mobility.

She was injured in a shooting incident where a bullet struck her spinal cord, leaving her lower body paralyzed and disrupting her studies.

The welfare organization Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), dedicated to rehabilitating spinal cord injury patients, took her under their care and transferred her to the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar for comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation.

To help Karishma pursue her aspirations, FoP arranged for a state-of-the-art electronic wheelchair with financial assistance from Saira Welfare Trust and Abdul Majeed, a Pakistani philanthropist based in the USA.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, handed over the wheelchair to Karishma in a simple ceremony, where she expressed immense happiness.

FoP Chairman SanaulUllah Khan and General Secretary Engineer IrfanUllah reaffirmed their commitment to rehabilitating and supporting spinal cord injury patients.