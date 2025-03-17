Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Electronic wheelchair gifted to paraplegic patient

OUR STAFF REPORT
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  A modern electronic wheelchair has been gifted to Karishma, a paraplegic student from Mardan, to support her education and mobility.  

She was injured in a shooting incident where a bullet struck her spinal cord, leaving her lower body paralyzed and disrupting her studies.

The welfare organization Friends of Paraplegics (FoP), dedicated to rehabilitating spinal cord injury patients, took her under their care and transferred her to the Paraplegic Center in Peshawar for comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation.  

To help Karishma pursue her aspirations, FoP arranged for a state-of-the-art electronic wheelchair with financial assistance from Saira Welfare Trust and Abdul Majeed, a Pakistani philanthropist based in the USA.  

Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, handed over the wheelchair to Karishma in a simple ceremony, where she expressed immense happiness.  

IHC orders consolidation of cases on meetings with Imran Khan

FoP Chairman SanaulUllah Khan and General Secretary Engineer IrfanUllah reaffirmed their commitment to rehabilitating and supporting spinal cord injury patients.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025