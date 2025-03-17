FIA arrests man for running hate campaign against state institutions

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad carried out a major operation, arresting Haider Saeed for allegedly running a hate campaign against state institutions.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect was apprehended during a raid in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He had allegedly spread negative propaganda and shared derogatory content following the Jaffar Express tragedy. He was also found promoting and endorsing proscribed terrorist organizations on social media.

The FIA stated that Saeed incited hatred against state institutions and posted provocative statements in support of terrorists.

Authorities have seized digital evidence and launched a detailed investigation. Legal action will be taken as per the law.