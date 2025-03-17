Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrests man for running hate campaign against state institutions

FIA arrests man for running hate campaign against state institutions
Web Desk
11:55 AM | March 17, 2025
National

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad carried out a major operation, arresting Haider Saeed for allegedly running a hate campaign against state institutions.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspect was apprehended during a raid in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He had allegedly spread negative propaganda and shared derogatory content following the Jaffar Express tragedy. He was also found promoting and endorsing proscribed terrorist organizations on social media.

The FIA stated that Saeed incited hatred against state institutions and posted provocative statements in support of terrorists.

Authorities have seized digital evidence and launched a detailed investigation. Legal action will be taken as per the law.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025