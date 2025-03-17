Five killed, seven injured in tribal clash over land dispute in Badin

Both sides attack each other with axes and sticks, resulting in instant deaths.

BADIN - In an exchange of fire between two groups in Badin district, five people were killed and seven others were injured. Armed men of two groups of Khaskhelly and Rahmoon communities were engaged in a shootout in Angaro Khaskhelly village in the vicinity of Khorwah town, over a land dispute, local police said.

The parties resorted to firing and also used sticks and axes resulting in death of five people on the spot, while seven were injured, three of them were in a precarious condition.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. SSP Badin Qamar Raza Jiskani has said that additional police contingents have been summoned from other areas of the district.

All injured and dead bodies have been transferred to Golarchi hospital.

According to police deceased included Anwar s/o Abdullah Rahmoon, Madad Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Abdul Majeed and Ahmed.

While Gul Hassan, Muhammad Juman, Yousuf, Meenhan Wasayo, Ghulam Muhammad, Wahid Bux and Gulsher were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of killings during firing between two groups in Badin area of the Sindh province. He has sought a detailed report of the incident from IG Police Sindh.

The Chief Minister has also strongly condemned the killings. He said that Police should take strict legal action to prevent such incidents and submit a report. He directed the Police to protect citizens’ lives and property. Culprits should be arrested immediately, he directed. He said, ‘I regret that even in the blessed month, people do not refrain from shedding each other’s blood.’