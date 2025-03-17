Monday, March 17, 2025
Four killed, several injured as coaster overturns in Rawalakot

March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

RAWALAKOT  -   At least four people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured in Rawalkot on Sunday morning when a coaster travelling from Kahuta, Haveli district to Rawalpindi overturned and plunged into a deep ditch. Rescue sources confirmed that four people died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

The coaster was reportedly carrying passengers from Kahuta, Haveli district to Rawalpindi when the accident occurred, rescue official added. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but officials suspect speeding or reckless driving may have contributed to the tragedy.

