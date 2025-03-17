Monday, March 17, 2025
Germany dominate Pakistan to clinch Friendship Hockey Series

March 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Germany’s junior hockey team showcased their dominance, securing a 4-0 series sweep in the Pak-German Friendship Hockey Series after defeating Pakistan 4-1 in the final match at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad. Germany had previously registered 2-1, 2-1, and 4-3 victories in the first three matches held in Lahore, before completing the clean sweep in Islamabad. The series, played across Lahore and Islamabad, was a significant step in Pakistan’s efforts to revive international hockey, offering the Pakistani junior team valuable exposure against a world-class opponent. The final match was graced by Federal Secretary IPC Zahoor Ahmed, German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, DG Pakistan Sports Board Yasir Pirzada, PHF President Tariq Hussain Bugti, PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid, Army Sports Board Secretary Col Nabeel Rana, and hockey legends Shehbaz Ahmed Senior, Khawaja Junaid, and Asif Bajwa. PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid acknowledged the pivotal role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in supporting hockey’s revival in Pakistan, expressing optimism for better results in the future.  

