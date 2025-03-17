Glacial Melting: A threat to our habitat, ecosystem

Gilgit - Often referred to as the “Third Pole,” the glaciers of Gilgit-Baltistan are among the most stunning natural wonders of Pakistan. These icy giants feed the Indus River and its tributaries, serve as a source of freshwater for millions, and are a critical component of the region’s delicate ecosystem.

However, the accelerating pace of glacial melting due to climate change is posing an existential threat to this fragile environment. As temperatures rise, the glaciers are retreating at an alarming rate, leading to a cascade of ecological, social, and economic consequences.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Himalayan region, including Gilgit-Baltistan, is warming at a rate faster than the global average, leading to accelerated glacial retreat, with some glaciers losing up to 5 meters of thickness annually.

“When I was a child, the glaciers were much closer to our village,” remarked Amina Bibi, a 45-year-old farmer from Naltar Valley. “But they have continued retreating up the mountains every year. Our streams, once flowing consistently, are now either drying up or flooding unpredictably.”

Over the decades, hundreds of other residents have witnessed this phenomenon, like Amina Bibi, as their farming has relied on glacier-fed irrigation water for ages. However, the erratic water supply has made agriculture increasingly challenging.

“We used to grow wheat, barley, and apricots without any trouble. Now, we have to rely on rain, which is seldom enough. Sometimes, we lose our entire crop due to droughts or sudden floods,” said Amina Bibi.

For Amina and her community, the melting glaciers are not just an environmental issue but a threat to their survival. “If the glaciers disappear, what will happen to us? How will we feed our families?” she asks, her voice tinged with despair.

She added that the region’s forests are also under threat. The changing climate is affecting the growth patterns of trees and plants. Some species are struggling to survive, while invasive species are taking over.

These changes threaten not only the environment but also the livelihoods of local communities who depend on the region’s natural resources. Since glaciers act as natural reservoirs, storing freshwater and releasing it gradually during summer, global warming has disrupted this balance.

Dr Ali Rehmat, a glaciologist based in Gilgit, has spent over a decade studying the region’s glaciers and terms the situation as worrisome. “The glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan are retreating at an unprecedented rate. If this trend continues, we could lose up to 60% of our glaciers by the end of this century.”

Dr Rehmat explains that melting glaciers are not only reducing water availability but also increasing the risk of natural disasters. “Glacial lakes are forming at higher altitudes, and their walls are often unstable. A small earthquake or a sudden increase in temperature can trigger a GLOF, causing massive destruction downstream.”

He emphasizes the need for urgent action. “We need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally, but we also need local solutions. This includes better water management, reforestation, and early warning systems for GLOFs.”

Glacial melting has far-reaching consequences, contributing to rising sea levels, altering weather patterns, and disrupting ecosystems. In Gilgit-Baltistan, the immediate effects are felt in the form of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), erratic water availability, and the loss of biodiversity.

Shabbir Hussain, a 32-year-old tour guide from Skardu, sees the impact of glacial melting from a different perspective.

“This can be counterproductive for our tourism industry. Gilgit-Baltistan is known for its stunning landscapes, with glaciers as a major attraction. When the glaciers retreat, the influx of tourists will also decline,” Shabbir says.

He recalls a time when Baltoro Glacier, the region’s famous glacier, was a must-visit destination for adventure seekers. “Now, the glacier is receding fast and becoming dangerous to trek on. Some of the routes we used to take are no longer accessible.”

Shabbir fears that the decline in tourism due to glacial melting is having a ripple effect on the local economy. “Many families here depend on tourism for their income. If the glaciers disappear, so will our livelihoods.”

The melting glaciers are not just a threat to humans but also to the region’s delicate ecosystem. Gilgit-Baltistan is home to diverse flora and fauna, much of which is adapted to cold, high-altitude environments. The retreat of glaciers would drive many of these species to extinction.

“The snow leopard, an iconic species of the Himalayas, is also vulnerable,” says Dr Rehmat. “This leopard relies on cold, rugged terrain for hunting and shelter. As glaciers melt, their habitat is shrinking, pushing them closer to extinction.”

Despite the challenges, there is still hope, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of glacial melting. Local and international organizations are working together to implement sustainable solutions.

One such initiative is the installation of early warning systems for GLOFs. These systems can alert communities in advance, giving them time to evacuate and minimize damage. Reforestation projects are also being carried out to restore the region’s forests and improve water retention.

As the impact of glacial retreat is far-reaching, affecting everything from agriculture to tourism and biodiversity, there is a need for effective preventive and adaptive strategies to avert the upcoming damages from global warming and glacial melting.