Govt executing zero tolerance policy against human trade: PM

Shehbaz appreciates FIA, IB for arresting ring leader of human smugglers and announces cash prizes Lauds role of PILDAT regarding betterment of democracy.

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that people involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking not just cause a loss of precious human lives but also damage the country’s global repute.

He also said that the government is strictly executing the zero tolerance against towards the human smuggling as this heinous business is bringing a bad name for the country in the outer world. The prime minister was talking to the top officials of FIA, Intelligence Bureau here on Sunday. During the meeting with the authorities and officials of the FIA and IB in the presence of ministers and interior secretary, and broadcast live on national TV channels, the prime minister expressed the hope that with the relentless and worthy efforts undertaken by these agencies, the obnoxious practice of human trafficking would end forever.

The PM directed for further intensifying operations against human traffickers. He noted with appreciation the arrest of Usman Jajja involved in numerous human trafficking cases and said “the black business of human trafficking has earned bad name for Pakistan while a number of nationals lost their lives in boats capsized incidents near Italy and Morrocco which also created huge embarrassment for the country abroad.”

The prime minister said that he called a meeting with all the authorities and officers to convey appreciation on his part and on behalf of the government and the people.

He announced cash prize worth one million rupees each to the officials who were part of the operation against the gang.

The Jajja gang leader, Usman Jajja is one of the main characters responsible for deaths of Pakistanis in the Greece boat accident last year.

He also urged the authorities and officers to gird up their loins and raise the country’s name by carrying out their official responsibilities with dedication.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the ongoing operations by FIA and IB to prevent human trafficking in the country.

The director generals FIA and IB also briefed the prime minister about the arrest of gang leaders, operators and facilitators involved in the human trafficking.

Meanwhile,Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) board members Majeebur Rehman Shami, Shahid Hamid and Ahmad Bilal Mehboob called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

During the meeting, they apprised the premier about the affairs of the PILDAT.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of PILDAT regarding betterment of democracy in the country. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.