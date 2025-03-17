Govt raises Rs10/litre levy on petrol, diesel to meet Rs1.2tr target

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to achieve the petroleum levy collection target of Rs1.281 trillion set for the ongoing fiscal year, the federal government has enhanced the levy on various petroleum products by upto Rs 10.91 per litre.

Petroleum Levy on various petroleum products has been jacked up effective from March 16, said a notification issued by the Petroleum Division. Notably, for the ongoing fortnight of March (16th to 31st) the government has decided to keep the petroleum prices unchanged, and instead of providing the benefit of lowering international prices to the consumers has decided to jack up the petroleum levy by up to Rs 10.91 per litre. An official statement released on Saturday last said the government will keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged, as the prime minister has decided to use the additional Petroleum Levy to reduce electricity tariff.

According to the notification, the highest increase was made on the petroleum levy on Kerosene oil which was enhanced by Rs 10.91 per litre from Rs 0.05 per liter to Rs 10.96 per cent.

On petrol, the levy has been raised by 16.67 per cent from Rs 60 per litre to Rs70 per litre. Similarly, the levy on high-speed diesel has also been increased by 16.67 per cent from Rs60 per litre to Rs70 per litre. Petroleum Levy on Light Diesel Oil has also been jacked up to Rs 7.75 per litre.

The petroleum levy on Petrol, HSD was enhanced to the maximum level, while on Kerosene oil and Light Diesel it has been considerably increased by up to Rs 10.91 per litre.

With the previous pace of petroleum levy collection, the government would have collected Rs1100 billion against the budget target of Rs1281 billion for the ongoing fiscal year 2024-25.

The target of collection of petroleum levy for the current financial year is set at Rs1281 billion. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the collection of petroleum levy was Rs 1019 billion, which was higher than the revised PL target of Rs960 billion. In the financial year 2022-23, the collection of petroleum levy was Rs580 billion.

To meet the petroleum levy collection target of Rs1281 billion during the FY2024-25, the government has raised the maximum petroleum levy from Rs60 per litre to Rs70 per litre in the finance bill of the ongoing fiscal year.