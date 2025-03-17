Either short termed, or too early to soon. Like seasons in city we don’t leave much to a timely strategic management or prioritizing concerns that need to be urgently addressed with implications for future generations. Eco culture being one such casualty. Unfortunately, once termed as city of gardens boasting of Motia, Chambali, Raat ki rani, and red roses, now hordes a plethora of billboards and grotesque looking iron structures. In the background, spring comes nimble footed amidst yellow white crimson blue that fades out even before March ends. The birds sing no more.

In an attempt to gather research data on the type of birds that abound, or merit once-in-a blue moon appearance, seven institutes along city canal and Race Course Park were accessed through main campus gardeners and student councils. The objective was to identify the eco possibility of fostering green consciousness in students themselves, whose presence per annum is constant unlike official policy retractions and political affiliations. If they could be directly eco engaged and assimilated apolitically in adopting birds. Setting up green clubs, donor stalls, holding inter class aviary competition as expected outcomes.

The earliest research to the most recent sporadic, indicated a wide gap in percentages. The birds that now abound the city, target schools and colleges, as revealed through interviews include Cheel, Kawa, Jungli Kabutar (wild pigeons), Chiryia(mini sparrows), Lali, Harial( the green one) Bulbul, Bilbatori (Owl), Koel, Tateeri, Lam sariya (long necked) and parrots. Two campuses reported noting unscheduled appearance of two birds which the gardeners described as “American Tuta” which was spotted in February 2025, it’s neck dark grey, red patches, and yellow beak. The other crow sized bird with brown plumage, near GOR Race Course Park. Dry weather spells, tree poaching, fuel consumption, termite ridden foliage, and climate clash plantation has further intensified the avian decline. Schools and colleges could tabulate the arrival and disseminate information to regional consortium of institutions.

Culture and environment evolve over time, responsively nurtured. When these start making their way to museum showcases only, the future citizens need to go on alert. Its never too late.

