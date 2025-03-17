Monday, March 17, 2025
Heavy snowfall disrupts routine life in Northern Regions

March 17, 2025
NEELUM  -  Heavy snowfall has paralyzed land routes in the northern regions of Pakistan, particularly affecting the Astore area, where communication has been cut off. The ongoing snowfall has intensified the cold in various mountainous regions, including the Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir, causing travel disruptions and power outages.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting more snowfall in the higher altitudes of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan over the coming days. Heavy snow is expected to continue in the upper districts, particularly in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Torghar, Battagram, Haripur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Kohat. Additionally, rain coupled with strong winds could be seen in the areas of Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Khyber, Okzai, and both North and South Waziristan. While the northern regions brace for further inclement weather, the plains will remain dry and hot for the next 24 hours.

The city of Lahore and other parts of Punjab will likely experience rain, while Karachi is expected to stay hot and humid. In Karachi, temperatures are expected to reach between 34 to 36°C, with a minimum of 22.5°C. The city is experiencing northeast winds at 10 km/h and humidity levels at 61%. As the snow continues to fall in the northern areas, authorities are urging travelers to stay updated on weather forecasts and exercise caution on roads. The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation, issuing advisories for those in affected regions.

