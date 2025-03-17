‘Hostile external forces behind orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan’

GUJAR KHAN - State Minister for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiani condemned political parties that, under the guise of politics, repeatedly target Pakistan’s armed forces and its martyrs.

Speaking in Domeli, Sohawa Tehsil, on Sunday, Kiani emphasized that hostile external forces, particularly India, are behind orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan. His remarks came during a visit to the family of Sepoy Mirza Jawad, who was martyred in a terrorist attack while returning home for Eid from Quetta on the ill-fated Jaffar Express. Kiani specifically criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), labeling their actions as damaging to the nation. He vowed that terrorist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) would be treated as terrorists without any leniency. The minister strongly asserted that there is no room for propaganda against the armed forces and its martyrs in Pakistan, stating, “We will win the kinetic war against terrorism and the war against malicious propaganda with facts and truth.”

Kiani further expressed solidarity with the armed forces, recognizing their sacrifices in ongoing anti-terrorism operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He called for the same unity and support for the military that was shown during Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radul Fasad under Nawaz Sharif’s government. The minister also condemned the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by BLA separatists, stating that there is no justification for making innocent citizens hostages. Reflecting on the successful counterterrorism operation, Kiani noted that 354 hostages were rescued by security forces, although 18 security personnel and 8 civilians were martyred. He paid tribute to the martyrs, including two Pakistan Railways employees, and especially acknowledged the efforts of the SSG commandos who neutralized 33 terrorists during the operation. On the restoration of the railway track damaged during the attack, Kiani confirmed that repair work had begun and would be completed within a day, allowing railway services to resume.