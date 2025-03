IHC issues notices in petition against appointment of MD NEECA

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to the respondents in a petition filed against the appointment of Dr Mohazzam as Managing Director of National Energy Efficient Conservation Authority (NEECA).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued notices to the respondents after hearing the arguments in a petition filed by Muhammad Sajjad Hussain and Zeeshanullah under Article 199 of the constitution. They moved the petition through advocate Raja Adnan Aslam and cited Prime Minister, Secretary Establishment Division, Federal Minister and Secretary for Energy, Power Division, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Managing Director/ Secretary NEECA Dr Sardar Mohazzam as respondents.

The petitioners prayed the IHC to direct FIA to investigate the alleged wrongdoings, and present its report before the Court.

They submitted that the appointment of MD NEECA falls under the ambit of the federal government and the Management Positions (MP)-I Policy. They contended that Dr Mohazzam was hired in NEECA as a result of an advertisement, which mentioned the qualification and experience for the post of MD NEECA as an eminent energy and environment expert with minimum 10 years of experience in handling energy projects.

However, Dr Mohazzam did not have the requisite 10 years’ experience despite that was hired for three years starting from 13th November 2019 till 12 November 2022.

They stated that the administrative control of NEECA was transferred from Power Division, Ministry of Energy to Ministry of Science and Technology in 2022. Upon the completion of 3-year period he was reappointed for another term, w.e.f., 13-11-2022, without any advertisement.

They added that the recruitment under the MP Scale Policy demands the submission of affidavit against any conflict of interest prior to joining the service. However, Dr Mohazzam being partner in a private firm “Prudence Consulting” failed to disclose his conflict interest which tantamount to fall under the corruption and corrupt practice. They maintained that not only Dr Mohazzam hided his partnership in a firm, rather used his individual project as the projects of the firm and misused his power as MD NEECA to secure several project for the said firm.