IHC orders consolidation of cases on meetings with Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed that all cases concerning meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan be consolidated and heard by a larger bench.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued the order while hearing a petition from Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, who sought the clubbing of related cases.

The jail superintendent’s counsel, advocate Naveed Malik, argued that meeting SOPs had already been settled in an intra-court appeal, yet multiple benches were handling similar petitions.

He emphasized that the superintendent, responsible for thousands of inmates, had to appear before the IHC five days a week, making case consolidation essential for efficiency.

Accepting the request, the court approved the formation of a larger bench to hear all related cases collectively.