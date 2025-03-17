Monday, March 17, 2025
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to suspend sentence in £190m case

5:18 PM | March 17, 2025
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have decided to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the suspension of their sentence in the £190 million corruption case.

According to PTI sources, the party’s legal team has prepared the petition, arguing that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acted with malice and abused its authority by delivering a hasty verdict based on incomplete investigations.

The petition claims that NAB failed to obtain the text of the agreement with the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and did not include NCA officials in the investigation, reflecting reluctance in conducting a thorough probe. It further asserts that the prosecution failed to present substantial evidence to justify the conviction.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi assured the court of their full cooperation and committed to attending all appeal hearings if their sentence is suspended.

The petition seeks the suspension of the sentence handed down on January 17 and requests their release on bail until a final decision is made on the main appeal.

