Islamabad’s Wake-Up Call

On 23 February 2025, Islamabad’s F-9 Park, a recreational space frequented by families and joggers, became the scene of a brazen act of violence. A disturbing viral video, which was disclosed to the public only yesterday, captured a man dragging two women mercilessly by their hair across the road outside the park’s McDonald’s outlet, their screams for help echoing as bystanders watched. Initial reports and the FIR suggest that the attack was both violent and premeditated, leaving the victims in a state of trauma. The perpetrators not only physically assaulted the women but also snatched their jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene. The brazenness of the crime, occurring in one of the capital’s well-frequented areas, has sent shockwaves through the city and beyond. The incident, now under investigation, has ignited outrage across Pakistan, raising urgent questions about safety, societal apathy, and systemic failures in protecting women.

Violence against women in Pakistan remains a deeply entrenched issue, with statistics painting a harrowing picture. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), approximately 90% of Pakistani women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. Nearly 40% of Pakistani women experience physical or psychological violence in their lifetimes, with only 10% seeking legal recourse due to stigma and institutional distrust. Honour killings, acid attacks, and domestic abuse remain pervasive, particularly in rural areas, where patriarchal norms dominate.

Islamabad, once considered one of the safest cities in Pakistan, is now witnessing an alarming rise in violent crimes against women. This unsettling trend can be attributed to multiple factors, including unreported cases, deeply rooted misogynistic attitudes, and a lack of social accountability. Urbanisation without accountability has become an unfortunate norm, with rapid migration to cities such as Islamabad eroding community cohesion.

The normalisation of misogyny and violence, fuelled by cultural and patriarchal norms, along with victim-blaming that trivialises women’s autonomy, has contributed to a society where such crimes are increasingly met with indifference. Moreover, economic disparity and unchecked urbanisation have led to an increase in criminal activities. Post-pandemic unemployment and inflation have fuelled crimes of opportunity, with women often targeted as “easy” victims, making even the capital city unsafe for women and vulnerable populations. This incident underscores how even affluent spaces are no longer sanctuaries. The assailant’s audacity—attacking in public—exposes a chilling normalisation of public violence.

The recent assault at F-9 Park has instilled a profound sense of fear among women in Islamabad. An atmosphere of terror and the feeling that nowhere is safe have increased within the general public, especially among the city’s women. This incident also brings back haunting memories of the Usman Mirza case, further deepening fear and distrust among women towards men in the city. What was once considered a relatively safe city has now become a place of anxiety for women who once moved freely. The fact that women can be attacked in broad daylight, in a public space, has shattered Islamabad’s already weak illusion of safety. Women who once strolled freely now second-guess outings, share live locations with family, or avoid public spaces altogether. People have become overly cautious, limiting their mobility and social activities.

This trauma transcends class; whether in designer abayas or modest shalwar kameez, no woman feels immune. The prevalence of such incidents, irrespective of socio-economic backgrounds, has regressed societal progress, pushing women back into a state of fear and insecurity. This alarming rise in crime is not just a matter of law enforcement but a reflection of societal decay.

One of the most distressing aspects of this incident is evident in the psychology of inaction, known as the bystander effect. In the video footage, despite the women’s desperate cries for help, no one—including passersby and even the security guard—intervened. This lack of action highlights how desensitised the public has become to such violent episodes.

The bystander effect, a psychological phenomenon where individuals are less likely to help a victim when others are present, seems to have taken root in Pakistani society. It is imperative for society to awaken from its collective indifference and reclaim the moral responsibility of protecting vulnerable individuals.

Despite the disturbing nature of this crime, the Islamabad Police demonstrated commendable efficiency in swiftly apprehending the perpetrator. Their prompt response and unwavering commitment to justice reflect the diligence with which they handle such cases. Amid the outrage, Islamabad Police’s rapid action deserves recognition. Within 48 hours, the suspect was arrested through geo-fencing and CCTV analysis.

The Islamabad Police’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety of citizens must be acknowledged, as their efforts serve as a deterrent against future crimes. Law enforcement agencies play a crucial role in maintaining order, but their effectiveness also relies on public cooperation and trust. While challenges persist, the force’s efficiency in this case sets a precedent for accountability.

As the F-9 Park case shows, safety requires more than laws; it demands a societal awakening. Only when citizens reclaim their moral conscience can Islamabad truly become a “city of peace.” To combat this growing crisis, a multipronged approach is crucial.

The recent incident in Islamabad is not just an isolated crime—it is a wake-up call for society. Only through collective responsibility, proactive law enforcement, and public accountability can we hope to build a future where no citizen has to live in fear.

Urooj Raza Sayyami

The writer is a freelance columnist.