Monday, March 17, 2025
JIT summons senior PTI leadership again over social media propaganda

Tahir Niaz
March 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed by the federal government, has again summoned 16 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including senior leaders on March 18 over allegations of spreading negative propaganda on social media. According to sources, the JIT has issued notices to these individuals to appear before the team on March 18.  The 16 individuals summoned include Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, and Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Aun Abbas Bappi, Muhammad Shehbaz Shabbir, Waqas Akram, and Taimoor Saleem Khan. Sabghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, Salman Raza, Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Warraich, and Ali Malik are also among those issued notices to appear before the JIT on 18th. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan and Shah Farman had already appeared before the JIT. However, on March 14, 2025, PTI founder’s sister, Aleema Khan, failed to appear despite being summoned. The sources said that the JIT has now again issued summons to Aleema Khan, requiring her to appear on March 19. The investigation team is examining evidence related to the allegations of anti-state propaganda. The JIT was constituted under Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as per notification F.No.8/9/2024-FIA/, and is led by Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi. The notices warn all individuals to clarify their position regarding the matter.

