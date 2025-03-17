Karachi Bar Association moves SC against judges’ transfer to Islamabad High Court

The has filed a petition under Article 184(3) in the Supreme Court, challenging the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition argues that the Constitution does not grant the President unchecked authority over judicial transfers and that the move undermines judicial independence and the separation of powers. It contends that Article 200(1) should be interpreted alongside Article 175A.

Filed through Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, the petition lists the President of Pakistan, the federal government, and the Supreme Court registrar as respondents, along with the registrars of the Lahore, Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan High Courts. The transferred and affected judges are also named as parties in the case.

Declaring the transfer notification unconstitutional, the petition asserts that the judges cannot be considered part of the IHC without retaking the oath and urges the Supreme Court to nullify the move.

Additionally, it seeks to overturn former Chief Justice Aamer Farooq’s intra-court departmental decision, challenges the revised IHC judges’ seniority list as unconstitutional, and calls for the annulment of the notification appointing the acting Chief Justice of the IHC.