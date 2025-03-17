Monday, March 17, 2025
Karachi to see slight drop in temperature

4:37 PM | March 17, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a slight decrease in Karachi’s temperatures over the next three days, with a drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius expected.

According to the Met Office, a shift in wind direction is bringing drier conditions, keeping daytime temperatures in the metropolis between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Currently, Karachi's temperature stands at 19°C, with partly cloudy skies and a humidity level of 48%. Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of 6 kilometers per hour, the PMD reported.

Meanwhile, colder conditions are expected in hilly areas, with the PMD predicting chilly weather in parts of northern Pakistan. Over the past 24 hours, most regions of the country experienced partly cloudy weather, while isolated rain and thunderstorms were recorded in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

