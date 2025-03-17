Monday, March 17, 2025
Khalid Maqbool says MQM-P believes in serving humanity

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said existence of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) prior to founding the MQM proved that the party believed in serving humanity. Addressing a KKF’s aid distribution program here on Sunday the minister recalled that a student movement and a volunteer organization preceded founding of the party.

“That process of serving humanity through welfare activities continues till this day,” he underlined.  Siddiqui said the MQM-P presented itself as a model to the people residing in urban parts of Sindh so that a journey towards progress and prosperity could be started. Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, who heads MQM-P Hyderabad chapter, and other leaders of the party also expressed their views on the occasion.

