Khalid Maqbool says MQM-P believes in serving humanity

HYDERABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Convener and Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said existence of Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) prior to founding the MQM proved that the party believed in serving humanity. Addressing a KKF’s aid distribution program here on Sunday the minister recalled that a student movement and a volunteer organization preceded founding of the party.

“That process of serving humanity through welfare activities continues till this day,” he underlined. Siddiqui said the MQM-P presented itself as a model to the people residing in urban parts of Sindh so that a journey towards progress and prosperity could be started. Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui, who heads MQM-P Hyderabad chapter, and other leaders of the party also expressed their views on the occasion.