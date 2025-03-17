Monday, March 17, 2025
Khawaja Asif offers resignation amid Jaffar Express attack controversy

4:26 PM | March 17, 2025
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday expressed his willingness to step down if his resignation would help resolve the issue surrounding the Jaffar Express attack.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, Asif said, “I am being held responsible [for the attack]. If my resignation resolves the issue, then I am ready, I have no objection to it.”

His remarks came in response to the opposition’s demand for his resignation following what they termed a “major security lapse” that led to the deadly attack on the train.

In a joint press conference, the opposition alliance labeled the incident a terrorist attack and called for the resignations of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to suspend sentence in £190m case

During a National Assembly session, Asif criticized PTI founder Imran Khan for not condemning the attack. In response, PTI leader Asad Qaiser accused Asif of shifting blame to the party instead of taking responsibility for his incompetence.

