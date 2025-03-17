KP CM aide concerned over govt’s decision to increase petroleum levy

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Muzzammil Aslam, has expressed concern over the government’s decision to increase the petroleum levy, stating that the Pakistani people are being deprived of the benefits of decreased global oil prices. Instead, the government has pocketed the gains.

Aslam pointed out that the federal government has raised the petroleum levy from Rs60 to Rs70, whereas during Imran Khan’s government, the levy was only Rs30 per liter. He emphasized that the government is now collecting an additional Rs40 from the public through this levy, clearly indicating its disinterest in the welfare of the people.

Aslam’s statement comes amidst concerns over the government’s handling of finances and its impact on the general public.