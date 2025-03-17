KP CM lauds bravery of security forces in combating terrorism

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the province’s police and security forces in combating terrorism across various districts on Saturday.

Addressing recent incidents, Gandapur praised the Karak police for courageously repelling a terrorist attack, emphasizing that such bravery is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the province’s law enforcement agencies.

Offering prayers for the martyrs, he stated, “The sacrifices of our fallen heroes will never be forgotten. Their courage has written an enduring legacy in the fight against terrorism.”

Gandapur further highlighted that the ongoing battle against terrorism is being fought with the support and cooperation of the public. Despite financial challenges, billions of rupees have been allocated to strengthen the police force.

He also emphasized efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the police by procuring advanced weapons and essential equipment. New training centres are being established to provide professional training to police personnel.

“We are utilizing all available resources to eliminate terrorism from the region,” Gandapur asserted, reiterating his government’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

CM allocates land, funds for DIK Agri University

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has allocated 400 kanals of land and three billion rupees for the construction of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan’s new building, UAD Registrar Abdul Basit Khan said.

Speaking to APP, he said the university, established in 2018, has been operating in a rented building for seven years. The new site at Ratta Kulachi, five kilometers from the city, will facilitate students and staff while supporting agricultural research.

He added that the project’s estimated cost had faced delays due to funding shortages, but with the Chief Minister’s renewed interest, funds are expected to be released soon. Construction will begin after revisions to the master plan and PC-1. The university offers programs in Animal Veterinary Sciences, Forestry, Computer Science, Zoology, and Mathematics, along with five M.Phil programs, 18 BS programs, and 21 diploma courses. It currently accommodates around 1,000 students.

Khan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support and hoped the new campus would enhance educational and agricultural development in the region.