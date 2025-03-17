Kundi grieved over martyrdom of Mufti Munir in blast

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday condemned the explosion outside a mosque in the Urmar area, which was caused by an explosive device and resulted in four casualties, including the martyrdom of Mufti Munir Shakir.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Governor Kundi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Mufti Munir Shakir. He also expressed solidarity with the victims and assured his full support to the grieving families.

The Governor wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack and emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

CTD registers case over Peshawar mosque blast

A case has been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station over the recent explosion in Peshawar’s Urmar area, which claimed the life of Mufti Munir Shakir, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the FIR was lodged by the Urmar Station House Officer (SHO) against unknown militants. The blast, which occurred outside a mosque, injured four people, including Mufti Shakir, who later succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

Authorities said the explosive device, containing approximately 600 grams of explosives, was planted near a small gate of the mosque and detonated as Mufti Shakir entered.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas, and an investigation is underway. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.