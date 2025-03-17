LHC hears Reema Khan’s petition on defamation tribunals

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition filed by film star , seeking the establishment of defamation tribunals under the Punjab Defamation Act 2024.

Presided over by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, the hearing focused on Reema Khan’s demand for urgent tribunal formation and Rs1 billion in damages from Shahid Rafique, who she claims falsely accused her of failing to repay Rs17.5 million allegedly invested in her film Love Mein Ghum.

Through her lawyer Jahanzeb Sukhera, Reema denied any association with Rafique, terming the allegations baseless and defamatory.

The Punjab Defamation Act 2024, already under legal scrutiny, mandates that only defamation tribunals can hear such cases, effectively limiting other legal avenues. Sukhera argued that delays in forming these tribunals have left without legal recourse.

A Punjab government representative informed the court that Defamation Tribunal Rules 2025 have been notified and the tribunals are expected to be set up after Eid.

The court issued notices on Reema Khan’s petition and adjourned the hearing until April 10.