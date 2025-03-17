Livestock: A lifeline for rural economies, catalyst for poverty alleviation

SARGODHA - Livestock is not just a means to keep rural kitchens running; it serves as a vital financial safety net during emergencies. In the culturally rich Sargodha division, around 67% of the rural population is directly engaged in the livestock sector. Animals are often seen as a “living cheque”—assets that can be liquidated whenever needed. Contributing over 14% to Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP), livestock holds immense potential to alleviate poverty and elevate living standards in rural areas. The country ranks fifth globally in milk production, with milk output rising from 63,698 million tonnes to 69,784 million tonnes, according to the latest Economic Survey Report.

Improving animal genetics and ensuring high-quality semen are critical to boosting milk and meat production. These steps not only enhance animal health but also generate greater income for farmers and strengthen the national economy. Presently, approximately 10 million people nationwide rear cattle, with the country housing 58.7 million large animals and 83.3 million small animals, including goats. Sargodha district alone owns 4,611,324 large animals (buffaloes and cows), 2,882,689 small animals (goats and sheep), and 1,975,816 rural poultry. Additionally, farmers rear 919 camels. The region’s rural landscape, enriched by a supportive cultural environment, access to infrastructure, and abundant nutrition, makes it conducive to cattle farming.

Women farmers play a crucial role in the livestock sector. Their participation is essential for effective management and growth. According to Additional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Kalyar, the government has launched initiatives to distribute buffaloes and cows to widows, particularly those whose children attend school. Verified by local schools, these programs have empowered widows by providing sustainable income sources.

Kosar Noureen from Shah Nikdur, Sillanwali, shared how a buffalo gifted in 2020 has become a steady source of income. She now owns a buffalo and a calf, having earned Rs180,000 by selling three calves. Similarly, Rauf from Farooqa expressed pride in purchasing and nurturing a small animal for Eid ul Azha, fulfilling his dream of sacrifice for the first time. Other success stories include Nadia Bibi and Rehmat Bibi from Sobhaga, who praised the government’s efforts in creating consistent economic opportunities. Naila Bibi from Noor Pur acquired animals through a partnership with an investor, while Rimsha, once a maid, now owns 26 animals thanks to her dedication to cattle rearing. Muhammad Usman, a graduate of Sargodha Institute of Cattle Farming, owns 16 animals and uses his earnings to fund his son’s education, even paying his brothers’ wedding expenses through livestock sales.

Dr Tanveer highlighted various Livestock Department programs like calf fattening, save buffalo calf, advisory services, and distribution of free or subsidized poultry units. He emphasized that milk and meat production could soar by adopting better practices like silage and promoting Rhodes grass. He also advocated for high-genetics animals and market-driven pricing, stating, “Removing price caps on milk and meat will spur investment, leading to competition, profitability, and productivity.” To protect animal health, the Livestock Department has recently imported vaccines, ensuring proactive disease management. With continuous government support and farmer participation, the livestock sector remains a cornerstone of rural prosperity and national economic growth.