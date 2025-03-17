Livestock vaccinated free of charge in Mohmand

Mohmand - The Livestock Department organized a field day in Nahqi Yousaf Khel, Halimzai tehsil, where dozens of livestock were vaccinated free of charge. The initiative followed an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the area, which had caused the deaths of many animals, according to local sources.

The vaccination drive was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Riaz, in charge of Haleemzai Tehsil Livestock. Officials administered free vaccinations to 67 cows, 68 sheep, and 57 goats to protect them from foot-and-mouth disease and other infections.

The initiative was carried out with the cooperation of General Counselor Jhangir Khan. Residents of the area expressed gratitude to the Livestock Department and the councilor for their efforts in safeguarding livestock.

Local sources reported that the outbreak had raised concerns among the community, prompting swift action from authorities to prevent further losses.