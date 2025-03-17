Monday, March 17, 2025
Man strangles minor daughter

NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A man allegedly strangled his minor daughter, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.  A police spokesperson said on Sunday that Zakir Hussain, resident of Chak No.240-GB was an addict and he reportedly demanded money to purchase narcotics but his family members refused.  In a fit of rage, Zakir Hussain strangled his 4-year-old daughter Aaliya when she was sleeping with him in the house.  On the complaint of Mafia Bibi, the mother of victim child, police have registered a case against the accused after arresting him.

