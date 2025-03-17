Mangla Dam reaches dead level increasing water shortage to provinces

ISLAMABAD - , one of the country’s major reservoirs, reached its dead level of 1050 feet on Sunday, which will increase water shortage for the provinces for the remaining days of the Rabi season and reduce hydropower generation. Following the touching of its dead level, the electricity generation from the Mangla hydropower projects will also go down to 130 megawatt from the peak generation of 1150MW. The country’s other major reservoir Tarbella is also set to touch its dead level in a couple of days, which will increase the water shortage for the provinces to 30 to 35pc for the remaining days of the Rabi season and also further reduce the hydropower generation. On March 16, Tarbella dam was only 2 feet above the dead level. Currently against the minimum operating level of 1402 feet, there is 1404 feet water in Tarbella, maximum conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 639.30 feet, while maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 649 feet. Last week the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) while issuing a warning to Punjab and Sindh of exacerbating water shortages, had requested both the provinces that necessary precautionary measures may be taken in this regard to avoid any untoward situation.

In an official communication to provincial irrigation departments, regarding water regulation for balance period of Rabi season (Oct to Mar) 2024-25, IRSA said that depletion to dead levels is a common occurrence but could lead to water supply disruptions in Punjab and Sindh, which have already experienced shortfalls. Notably, IRSA Advisory Committee had approved an anticipated water shortage of 16 percent for the provinces of Punjab and Sindh during Rabi season 2024-25. Fortunately, the recent rain spell contributed positively in the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) and currently, supplies close to the indents are being released for the Provinces, keeping in view the water shortages accounted for in the Water Accounts Report, Director Operation IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana said in a communication.

It is hoped that the upcoming rain spells would again positively contribute in the system. However, before the expected rain spell, there is likelihood that Provinces of Punjab & Sindh may face a shortfall of 30 to 35 per cent, while operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at/around dead levels. The predicted shortage of 30 to 35 per cent will only be for a period of 7 to 10 days.