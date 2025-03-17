Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mangla Dam reaches dead level increasing water shortage to provinces

Mangla Dam reaches dead level increasing water shortage to provinces
Fawad Yousafzai
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Mangla Dam, one of the country’s major reservoirs, reached its dead level of 1050 feet on Sunday, which will increase water shortage for the provinces for the remaining days of the Rabi season and reduce hydropower generation. Following the touching of its dead level, the electricity generation from the Mangla hydropower projects will also go down to 130 megawatt from the peak generation of 1150MW. The country’s other major reservoir Tarbella is also set to touch its dead level in a couple of days, which will increase the water shortage for the provinces to 30 to 35pc for the remaining days of the Rabi season and also further reduce the hydropower generation. On March 16, Tarbella dam was only 2 feet above the dead level. Currently against the minimum operating level of 1402 feet, there is 1404 feet water in Tarbella, maximum conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 639.30 feet, while maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 649 feet. Last week the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) while issuing a warning to Punjab and Sindh of exacerbating water shortages, had requested both the provinces that necessary precautionary measures may be taken in this regard to avoid any untoward situation.

PM Shehbaz to announce cut in electricity prices soon: Petroleum minister

In an official communication to provincial irrigation departments, regarding water regulation for balance period of Rabi season (Oct to Mar) 2024-25, IRSA said that depletion to dead levels is a common occurrence but could lead to water supply disruptions in Punjab and Sindh, which have already experienced shortfalls. Notably, IRSA Advisory Committee had approved an anticipated water shortage of 16 percent for the provinces of Punjab and Sindh during Rabi season 2024-25. Fortunately, the recent rain spell contributed positively in the Indus Basin Irrigation System (IBIS) and currently, supplies close to the indents are being released for the Provinces, keeping in view the water shortages accounted for in the Water Accounts Report, Director Operation IRSA Khalid Idrees Rana said in a communication.

It is hoped that the upcoming rain spells would again positively contribute in the system. However, before the expected rain spell, there is likelihood that Provinces of Punjab & Sindh may face a shortfall of 30 to 35 per cent, while operating the reservoirs on run-of-the-river mode at/around dead levels. The predicted shortage of 30 to 35 per cent will only be for a period of 7 to 10 days.

Pakistan to definitely win war against terrorism: Bilal Kiyani

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025