Meteor lights up Karachi’s night sky

A dazzling meteor streaked across the sky over Karachi in the early hours of Monday, mesmerizing residents with its brilliant glow.

The celestial event, witnessed at approximately 2:43 am, was captured by several citizens, with videos quickly going viral on social media. Many skywatchers described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” spectacle.

Astronomers explain that meteors, commonly known as "shooting stars," are fragments of asteroids that ignite upon entering Earth's atmosphere due to friction with atmospheric gases. The bright trail observed over Karachi was likely caused by a meteoroid burning up during entry.

According to NASA, Earth encounters between 100 to 300 tons of space debris daily, mostly consisting of tiny particles. However, larger fragments occasionally enter the atmosphere, creating stunning visual displays. Scientists note that asteroids, from which meteors originate, contain valuable minerals like iron, nickel, and platinum, with some even holding water—raising possibilities for space resource extraction.

Despite their scientific significance, asteroids also pose risks. Large impacts in history have been linked to mass extinctions and climate disruptions, though such catastrophic events remain rare. Astronomers continuously monitor near-Earth objects to assess potential threats.

For now, Karachiites remain in awe of the breathtaking meteor, with social media flooded with videos and reactions celebrating the spectacular sight.