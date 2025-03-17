Meteor streaks across Karachi sky, leaves stargazers in awe

A dazzling meteor lit up the Karachi sky early in the morning, captivating stargazers and quickly going viral on social media.

The rare sighting occurred just after Fajr prayers, as residents spotted the bright celestial object streaking across the sky before fading away.

The meteor was visible over several parts of the city, leaving onlookers mesmerized.

Social media users shared footage of the fast-moving, colorful object, which briefly illuminated the sky before vanishing. The event took place around 6 AM and lasted for a few moments.

Astronomical experts explained that such meteors burn up in Earth's atmosphere before reaching the ground. Commonly known as "shooting stars," these space rocks heat up due to atmospheric friction, creating a bright streak.

According to NASA, the glowing trail is not the rock itself but the superheated air around it. When multiple meteors appear at once, the phenomenon is known as a "meteor shower."