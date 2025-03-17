Monday, March 17, 2025
MPs committee on national security meets tomorrow

MATEEN HAIDER
March 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been scheduled for tomorrow at 1:30PM.

The meeting was called by Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House which would be in-camera, where a briefing on the security situation will be given.

The military leadership will brief the parliamentary committee on the current security situation of the country, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee is expected to take major decisions to eliminate rising terrorism in the country.

Parliamentary leaders of all political parties along with their designated representatives will attend the meeting. Relevant cabinet members will also attend the meeting.

