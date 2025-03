An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday declared PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, and Farrukh Habib as absconders for repeatedly skipping hearings in a case related to the attack on the judicial complex.

ATC Judge Tahira Abbas Sipra also issued arrest warrants for Raja Basharat and others absent from the proceedings.

The court adjourned the hearing until April 7 after marking the attendance of present suspects.

The PTI leaders are booked in two cases registered at Ramna police station.