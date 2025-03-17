Naib Tehsildar among 8 booked for selling widow’s plot fraudulently

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment registered a case against eight people including Naib Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar, Registry Clerk and Patwari for allegedly depriving a widow of her plot.

According to ACE sources, Nafeesa Tariq, resident of Jinnah Colony Faisalabad filed a complaint before ACE Faisalabad Region Director, contending that she had possessed a plot in Executive Block of Gulberg Green Islamabad after the death of her husband Muhammad Tariq who died in 2019.

She alleged that Faizan Shakoor Sindhu, resident of Jinnah Colony in connivance with the officials of Revenue Department including Naib Tehsildar Rana Muhammad Irfan, Sub-Registrar Urban-1 Malik Shahid, Registry Clerk of Urban-1 Faisalabad, Halqa Patwari, alongwith Zaheer-ud-Din Advocate, Asad Iqbal, resident of Firdous Colony and Muhammad Adil Hafeez, resident of Chishti Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad allegedly forged the documents and fraudulently sold her plot to Umar Khayyam. On the complaint, the ACE has registered a case under Sections 420, 468, 471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5/2/47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA). Further investigation was underway to arrest the accused.

FDA officials directed to expedite recovery of dues

Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Qaisar Abbas Rind has directed FDA officials to expedite recovery of outstanding dues by taking decisive action against the defaulters.

During his visit to FDA City, he reviewed the administrative affairs and development activities in the city. He stressed the need of effective implementation on comprehensive strategy designed for further development of this prestigious and cost-effective government housing scheme. He also visited One Window Counter at the Project Management Unit and inspected property transfer services and other facilities arranged for the applicants. He directed the center officials to keep the counter fully operational for convenience for the citizens at maximum extent. He inspected the under-construction Central Public Park sprawling over 74 kanals of land in addition to the campus building of Divisional Public School, green belts and other parks in A-7 Block. He directed to beef up security in the FDA City in addition to improving cleanliness standards. Project Director/Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu briefed the ADG about layout plan, availability of necessary facilities and ongoing development projects in the FDA City. Deputy Director Estate Management Mian Izhar-ul-Haq and others were also present on the occasion.