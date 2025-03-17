Nawaz Sharif seeks plan to restore Lahore’s heritage

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Patron-in-Chief of the Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), Mian Nawaz Sharif has sought a detailed plan to restore Lahore’s historic sites while ensuring alternative spaces for the affected businesses. Chairing a special meeting alongside Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister emphasized the need to restore the city’s heritage to its original grandeur. He directed authorities to compensate those displaced by anti-encroachment efforts as he criticized the neglect of Lahore’s historical landmarks.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted Europe’s success in preserving centuries-old buildings, stating, “Destroying national heritage is a sign of regression. The people of Pakistan will take pride in seeing Lahore’s ancient and historical status revived.” He lamented that encroachments had diminished the charm of historic markets, noting that Lahore was once the cultural heart of the Indo-Pak region, but now, few people visit its historic bazaars.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her commitment to eliminating encroachments from Lahore’s historic sites, stressing that “restoring historical buildings is not enough; consistent maintenance is also essential.” She emphasized the need for public awareness regarding heritage conservation.

The CM announced that Lahore’s iconic gates would be restored to their original form. Officials briefed her that 115 buildings in Lahore are classified as historical landmarks, with restoration work already underway on 48 out of 75 colonial-era structures. Plaques will also be installed at the residences of renowned literary figures like Saadat Hasan Manto and Shorish Kashmiri on Mall Road. The CM was told that Lahore had been divided into six zones for heritage restoration. She approved a proposal to begin work simultaneously in all zones. She was also informed that the underground relocation of electricity wires along Mall Road is progressing rapidly to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal. Additionally, five locations have been identified for underground parking to ease congestion. She reviewed the suggestions and recommendations to restore the original appearance of the Blue Dome, Circular Road, gardens and other places to their original condition. The chief minister expressed her anger over encroachments around the Circular Road and historical gates. She directed the relevant authorities to remove obstacles to clear the landscape of Bhati and other historical gates. She agreed to a proposal to restore Imperial Fort, tombs of Jahangir and Noor Jahan, Shalamar Bagh, Kamran’s BaraDari and other places, besides considering a proposal to build a pedestrian walkway from Shah Alam Market to Bhati Gate.