Monday, March 17, 2025
Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 to bag maiden English League Cup

Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2-1 to bag maiden English League Cup
Anadolu
5:45 PM | March 17, 2025
Sports

Newcastle United clinched their maiden English League Cup (Carabao Cup) after beating Liverpool 2-1 in Sunday's final at the Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle scored the first goal before the end of the first half in the 45th minute through Dan Burn.

The Black and Whites maintained their good display in the second half as well as Alexander Isak's goal made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Liverpool's only goal came from Federico Chiesa's foot in the 94th minute.

Newcastle’s last major domestic trophy was the FA Cup in 1955.

