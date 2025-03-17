No need for grand operation in terror-hit Balochistan: Sana

FAISALABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that there is emergent need for launching a grand operation in militancy-hit Balochistan province as the country’s security forces are regularly conducting intelligence-based operations to establish writ of the State there.

“Intelligence-based operations are being conducted in Balochistan on a daily basis, so there is no need to any grand operation in the proinve,” said the Advisor while talking to media here yesterday. His remarks came hours after at least five people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, were martyred and 35 others wounded when the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted the FC convoy in Balochistan’s Noshki district yesterday.

The PM’s aide said that the entire nation and institutions were committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country. “Raw is involved in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan,” he said, adding that the Indian spy agency unified different terrorist groups in the province. Responding to a question, Sanaullah slammed the use of Afghan soil for terror activities in Pakistan.

“The Afghan government must take action against terrorists,” he asserted.

The former security czar said that hostile elements wanted to create instability in the country. He reiterated that the morale of the Armed Forces was very high not only to foil any bid of terrorism but protect the lives of the masses and ensure the sovereignty of the country. In 2013, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul Fasaad to completely wipe out terrorism from the country and stressed that there was dire need to take such unified measures to ensure the safety and security of the common man.

Earlier this week, the terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express, blew up train tracks and held around 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

No concessions would be given to the terrorists, Sanaullah said, claiming that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was funding the terrorists for subversive activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

