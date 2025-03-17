Nuclear Deterrence Vital for National Security

National security can only be ensured by a nation itself, not by a foreign power. After the 1971 debacle, Pakistan’s civilian leadership pursued nuclear deterrence to counter India’s hegemony. Previous defence pacts under a military dictator had only served foreign strategic interests, not national sovereignty.

Ukraine, once the world’s third-largest nuclear state, surrendered its arsenal under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum in exchange for security assurances from Russia, the US, and the UK. However, these guarantees proved unreliable, leading to Ukraine’s current crisis. Similarly, Pakistan must never consider relinquishing its nuclear capability.

In the past, some politicians have suggested that Pakistan could abandon its nuclear programme if India did the same. History has shown that such assurances cannot be trusted.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.