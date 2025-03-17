OGDCL discovers major oil and gas reserves in Attock

Pakistan’s energy sector has received a significant boost with the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announcing the discovery of substantial oil and gas reserves in Attock, Punjab.

According to OGDCL, drilling at the Soghri North-1 well commenced on May 21, 2024, and has now resulted in daily production of 14 million standard cubic feet (MMscfd) of gas along with 430 barrels of crude oil.

Experts view this discovery as a crucial step in addressing Pakistan’s energy supply-demand gap, helping to meet the country’s growing energy needs. OGDCL has confirmed in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it holds 100% ownership of the well.