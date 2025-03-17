Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

OGDCL discovers major oil and gas reserves in Attock

OGDCL discovers major oil and gas reserves in Attock
Web Desk
4:42 PM | March 17, 2025
Business

Pakistan’s energy sector has received a significant boost with the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announcing the discovery of substantial oil and gas reserves in Attock, Punjab.

According to OGDCL, drilling at the Soghri North-1 well commenced on May 21, 2024, and has now resulted in daily production of 14 million standard cubic feet (MMscfd) of gas along with 430 barrels of crude oil.

Experts view this discovery as a crucial step in addressing Pakistan’s energy supply-demand gap, helping to meet the country’s growing energy needs. OGDCL has confirmed in a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it holds 100% ownership of the well.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1742196920.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025