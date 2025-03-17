Package will be introduced to revive sick industrial units: Haroon Akhtar

Special Assistant on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar has said a package will be introduced to revive sick industrial units.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he said that the Prime Minister is supportive of this initiative and has tasked him with bringing about the package.

He emphasized that the revival of sick industrial units will help generate job opportunities.

The Special Assistant further mentioned that his efforts will also focus on ensuring access to credit and long-term financing for businesses.