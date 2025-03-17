Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan earn bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship

Pakistan earn bronze at ITF Masters 45+ World Championship
Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Pakistan’s tennis team secured a bronze medal at the ITF Masters 45+ World Championship in Manavgat, Turkey.

Competing in the prestigious event for the first time, the team – led by captain Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and featuring Aqeel Khan and Shehryar Salamat – delivered an outstanding performance against some of the world’s top tennis nations.  With 21 nations in contention, Pakistan dominated the group stage, securing convincing 3-0 victories over Romania and host nation Turkey. Their impressive run continued in the quarterfinals, where they displayed remarkable resilience to edge past Czech Republic 2-1, securing a spot in the semifinals.

In a thrilling semifinal clash against France, Pakistan fought valiantly but fell just short, losing 2-1. Aqeel Khan’s stunning singles victory kept Pakistan’s hopes alive, but the decisive doubles match saw France prevail in a closely contested battle. Determined to finish on a high, Team Pakistan bounced back in the third-place match, defeating Germany 2-1 to clinch the bronze medal. The match saw Aisam-ul-Haq retire from his singles match, while Aqeel Khan secured a commanding singles win. The duo of Aisam and Aqeel then teamed up to claim the decisive doubles victory, sealing Pakistan’s place on the podium. Following this historic achievement, Pakistani players will now shift their focus to individual events in the second week of the championship, aiming to add further glory to their campaign.

Police arrest 12 outlaws in different operations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025