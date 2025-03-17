Pakistan, UAE to expand cooperation in railways, economic sectors

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the railway sector and other economic domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Al-Tahiri in Islamabad on Monday.

Ambassador Al-Tahiri congratulated Hanif Abbasi on assuming his new role and extended his best wishes for success. He also expressed deep sorrow over the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, condemning the incident and offering sympathies to the affected passengers and their families.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, particularly in the railway sector. The UAE Ambassador reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation, highlighting the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

Minister Hanif Abbasi emphasized Pakistan Railways' ongoing efforts to improve services through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers. He also underscored Pakistan’s business-friendly environment and investment opportunities, expressing keen interest in deepening trade relations with the UAE.

Both sides explored various aspects of railway operations and mutual trade interests, reinforcing their commitment to expanding bilateral economic collaboration.