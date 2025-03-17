Monday, March 17, 2025
Pakistan values, respects all religions, cultures equally : Shazia

Staff Reporter
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR   -   Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Atta Marri, attended a vibrant Holi celebration in Sanghar and extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community. The event was organized by prominent social leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani. Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri emphasized that Pakistan values and respects all religions and cultures equally. She stated that festivals like Holi promote messages of love, peace, and brotherhood, and urged people to participate in each other’s celebrations to strengthen unity and harmony. “This event is a practical demonstration of interfaith harmony, where people from various walks of life have gathered to celebrate together,” Shazia Marri remarked. “By sharing in each other’s religious festivities, we foster mutual respect and strengthen social bonds.” Hindu Panchayat leader Rajesh Kumar Harsadani expressed gratitude to Shazia Marri and other distinguished guests for their participation. He said their presence had uplifted the spirits of the Hindu community and demonstrated a beautiful example of religious harmony in Pakistan.

Staff Reporter

