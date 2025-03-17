PCMEA opposes implementation of NTR, calls for reinstatement of FTR

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has strongly opposed the implementation of the normal tax regime (NTR) and called for the reinstatement of the final tax regime (FTR). The association has also urged the government to abolish the super tax and professional tax imposed on export companies, warning that excessive taxation and regulatory complexities are hindering export growth and jeopardizing the national economic development plan, “URAAN Pakistan”.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed expressed serious concerns over the imposition of a minimum 1% tax along with an additional 1% adjustable advance tax, which they claim was enforced without consulting exporters. The association has demanded that the implementation of the normal tax regime (NTR) be postponed for at least five years to allow exporters sufficient time to maintain and submit their financial records.

The association further criticized the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for granting officials the authority to demand account records from the past five years, calling it an unacceptable move that could encourage corruption. They argued that a record-keeping process, which was never a requirement under the final tax regime (FTR), could lead to unnecessary audits and harassment of exporters.

Additionally, PCMEA officials have urged the government to withdraw the 10% super tax and professional tax, stating that these levies make the tax assessment process more complex and impose an excessive financial burden on exporters. They described the 29% tax rate and the 45% tax on Associations of Persons (AOPs) as unfair, particularly at a time when exporters are already subject to multiple direct and indirect taxes, including an 18% sales tax, a 10% super tax, a professional tax, a 2% tax on declared income, and a 2% withholding tax.

The letter also highlighted additional provincial taxes, such as the Infrastructure Development Cess, which is applied at 1.85% on imports in Sindh and 2% on both imports and exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Other financial burdens include customs duties, regulatory duties, excise duties (variable rates), a 16% Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) tax on services, a 0.25% export development surcharge, social security and EOBI assessments, a 15% profit tax, and various taxes on utility bills. The PCMEA has proposed that under the restored final tax regime (FTR), export income should be taxed at a maximum rate of 1.5% for the fiscal year 2024-25, 1.75% for 2025-26, and 2% from 2026-27 onwards without any further increases. The association has also demanded the immediate reversal of amendments made to the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS).

PCMEA officials warned that failing to restore the final tax regime (FTR) would severely impact Pakistan’s export targets. They cautioned that rising costs, compared to competitor nations, would make Pakistani products uncompetitive in global markets, causing international buyers to turn elsewhere an economic setback the country cannot afford.