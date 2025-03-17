Monday, March 17, 2025
PIA to resume flights to UK after Eid-ul-Fitr

PIA to resume flights to UK after Eid-ul-Fitr
March 17, 2025
ISLAMABAD  - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights to the United Kingdom (UK) following the lifting of the European Union ban after Eidul Fitr, said Pakistan HC Dr Muhammad Faisal. Speaking to the media during an Iftar dinner with journalists and TikTok influencers in London, Dr Faisal stated that the first phase will include flights from London and Manchester to Pakistan, while efforts are underway to restore flights from Birmingham as well. He further mentioned that a special ceremony will be held to officially inaugurate the flight resumption, with media representatives in attendance.

It is worth noting that after the European Union lifted the ban, PIA’s first flight to Paris took off on January 10, 2024, marking the end of a four-and-a-half-year suspension.

The ban was imposed in June 2020 after a PIA plane crash in Karachi, followed by the then aviation minister’s controversial statement in Parliament, revealing that pilots were hired with fake licenses.

Meanwhile, the process for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation has accelerated once again, with significant interest shown by prominent groups for the acquisition of PIA.

