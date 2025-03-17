PM Shehbaz, Afiniti CEO discuss IT investment in Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with a four-member delegation led by Jerome Kapelus, CEO of the renowned American multinational IT company Afiniti.

The Prime Minister welcomed Afiniti’s interest in further investing in Pakistan’s IT sector and emphasized that the country’s talented workforce has the capability to compete in the global market.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed that Afiniti establish a world-class call center in Pakistan to cater to both national and international clients. He reaffirmed his commitment to personally overseeing programs aimed at equipping the country’s youth with skills in IT, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's facilitation of IT companies to achieve the target of $25 billion in IT exports.

The delegation praised the competence and dedication of Pakistani IT professionals and acknowledged their role in the growth of the sector.

Afiniti CEO Jerome Kapelus described Pakistan as an ideal destination for investment and business in the IT industry. He noted that Afiniti currently employs over 1,000 highly skilled and talented Pakistani professionals and emphasized the immense potential of the country’s youth in advancing the IT sector.

Kapelus further stated that Pakistan’s trained and professional workforce has been instrumental in making Afiniti a successful company in the region.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior officials from relevant government institutions.