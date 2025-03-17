PM Shehbaz calls for increased local edible oil production

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to accelerate efforts for boosting local production of to reduce reliance on imports.

Chairing a meeting on agricultural growth and food security, the prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing resources for enhancing agricultural production, research, and development. He directed authorities to engage young agricultural researchers to introduce innovation in the sector.

PM Shehbaz also ordered a crackdown on companies selling substandard seeds and instructed the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to intensify research efforts. The promotion of mechanised farming was highlighted as a key priority.

The meeting also reviewed the swift completion of processes for closing the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO). Officials provided updates on strategies to boost agricultural exports and the near-completion of the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior officials attended the session, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.