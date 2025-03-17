PML-N gives in to PPP pressure

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has “given in“ to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pressure and agreed to implement the written power/sharing agreement.

The two parties - key allies in the coalition government- have been holding meetings to resolve differences and ensure continuity.

Yesterday, a consultative session between the coordination committees of the PPP and the PML-N was held in Lahore, where they reaffirmed commitment to working together and ensuring immediate implementation of public welfare projects. The two parties decided to hold regular monthly meetings in the first week of every month to review progress on development initiatives.

The meeting, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar for PML-N and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for PPP, focused on evaluating the public welfare projects launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, participants from both the sides said.

The discussions also revealed underlying tensions, particularly concerning power-sharing agreements and development funds allocation.

Sources disclosed the PPP representatives raised concerns that despite previous commitments, the chairmanship of various departments in Punjab had not been granted to them. The party also called for development funds to be allocated to its ticket holders who secured more than 20,000 votes in Punjab. The PPP also expressed reservations over the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, accusing the PML-N of making unilateral decisions.

The PML-N, pushed back, saying that if PPP’s demands in Punjab are met, then the PML-N should also be granted a stake in Sindh under the same power-sharing framework.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations between the PPP and PML-N indicate increasing tensions over budgetary matters. PPP sources suggest the party plans to apply pressure on the government during next year’s budget if its demands for greater consultation on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) were not met.

While the PML-N had offered discussions on Sindh’s development budget, the PPP rejected the proposal, instead demanding broader input on the national development budget. The government has sought additional time to consider PPP’s request.

Despite the alliance, PPP is increasingly frustrated with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s governance approach, particularly her refusal to allow political interference in the bureaucracy.

PPP leaders claim that when the party agreed to join the government, it was assured political space in Punjab. Maryam Nawaz has reportedly resisted making bureaucratic appointments based on political recommendations, insisting on merit-based administration.

This stance has not only discomforted some PML-N lawmakers but has also agitated PPP lawmakers from Punjab, who feel sidelined.

It remains unclear whether the Punjab government will allow PPP lawmakers to have preferred officers in their constituencies, but insiders believe Maryam Nawaz is unlikely to alter her firm stance on “administrative neutrality.”

Although political disagreements over development funds, bureaucratic appointments, and policy decisions persist, background interactions suggest that the PPP was unlikely to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

The primary reason for their continued partnership is the presence of a common rival - the Pakistan Tehsil-e-Insaf (PTI). Despite their internal differences, the PML-N and PPP remain united against the PTI.

Political analysts believe that any major rift between the two ruling parties would indirectly strengthen PTI founder Imran Khan.

While PPP chose to sit on the treasury benches after the February 8 elections, it refrained from joining the federal cabinet. In return, the party secured the presidency, the Senate chairmanship, the deputy speakership of the National Assembly, and two governorships.

Despite these concessions, PPP continues to feel sidelined in Punjab and at the federal level. The party has conveyed its concerns about being excluded from key decision-making processes, particularly in Punjab’s governance and the federal government’s water policies affecting Sindh.

For now, the PPP remains committed to keeping the government stable, but as budget negotiations and governance issues intensify, the party may seek to assert greater influence in the coalition.

Top leaders from both the parties confirmed that the PML-N was ready to satisfy the PPP’s demands to remain at the helm.