Police arrest 12 outlaws in different operations

NAWABSHAH - Twelve more criminals were apprehended by police in continued successful crackdown launched against anti- social elements, under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar.

During the operation, police recovered a 30-bore pistol, 3,030 grams of hashish,10 liters of liquor, Five cartons of wine,One carton of beer, a quantity of hazardous gutka and supari and stolen motorcycle. TheA-Section Police Station: arrested two drug dealers, Sabir Hussain Zardari and Faraz Bhatti and recovered large quantity of hazardous gutka and supari from their custody. Cases were registered under the Narcotics Act.

TheB-Section Police Station, arrested suspect Naveed Ahmed Qureshi.Four packets of Z-21 supari were seized from him and case was registered under the Narcotics Act.

The Airport Police Station acting on a secret tip-off, arrested drug dealer Shahid Lakha. 2,000 grams of hashish were recovered while a case was filed under the Narcotics Act. The Jam Datar Police Station rrested drug dealer Ghulam Ali alias Chhoto Brohi and 1,030 grams of hashish were seized from him and case was registered under the Narcotics Act.

The Qazi Ahmed Police Station arrested two suspects, Ali Gul Mari and Sikandar Otho. A large quantity of hazardous gutka and supari was confiscated. Cases were registered under the Narcotics Act. The police Panhul Khan Chandio Police Station arrested drug dealer Mehboob Ali Khaskheli. 10 liters of illicit liquor were recovered. A case was registered under the Narcotics Act.

The Daur Police Station SHO, along with his team, arrested Abdul Razzaq Jokhio. Four cartons of whiskey and one carton of beer were confiscated and a case was filed under the Narcotics Act.

The Mari Jalbani Police Station SHO and his team arrested three suspects during a raid. Police recovered One 30-bore pistol and a stolen motorcycle.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ghulam Rasool Solangi, Rashid Solangi, and Wali Muhammad Shah.

Separate cases were registered against them. The Shaheed Benazirabad Police spokesperson affirmed their unwavering commitment to eradicating crime and ensuring public safety. Operations against criminal elements will continue with full force.