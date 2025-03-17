Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead

NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

CHINIOT  -  A police encounter in the area of Lalian police station, Chiniot district on Sunday resulted in the death of one robber, identified as Shahbaz, who had a record in several cases.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta and his team responded to a tip-off in Chak Bahadur, where they were met with gunfire from four unknown suspects. The police team retaliated in self-defense, and in the ensuing exchange, Shahbaz was killed by his own accomplices, who then fled the scene. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025