Police encounter in Chiniot leaves one robber dead

CHINIOT - A police encounter in the area of Lalian police station, Chiniot district on Sunday resulted in the death of one robber, identified as Shahbaz, who had a record in several cases.

According to a spokesperson for the District Police Chiniot, Sub-Inspector Allah Dutta and his team responded to a tip-off in Chak Bahadur, where they were met with gunfire from four unknown suspects. The police team retaliated in self-defense, and in the ensuing exchange, Shahbaz was killed by his own accomplices, who then fled the scene. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices.